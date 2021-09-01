UrduPoint.com

Pope To Visit Greece, Cyprus And Malta Soon

Vatican City, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pope Francis announced Wednesday he plans to visit Greece, Cyprus and Malta, in an interview on Spanish radio.

The pontiff has already scheduled a visit to Slovakia September 12-15 after a brief stop in Hungary to celebrate a mass in the capital Budapest.

Asked by Cope radio whether he may travel to Spain to coincide with the Holy Year in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela, the pontiff said he could not rule it out.

"But my choice so far of travel to Europe is the small countries. First it was Albania and then all the countries that were small," he said.

