Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican announced on Monday

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The trip, both to the main island of Malta and the archipelago's island of Gozo, represents the pontiff's first announced journey for 2020.