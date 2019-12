(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged a resolution to the crisis in Lebanon, saying the country must reaffirm its commitment to "harmonious coexistence".

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Pope Francis on Wednesday urged a resolution to the crisis in Lebanon , saying the country must reaffirm its commitment to "harmonious coexistence".

The pontiff said in his Christmas message that he prayed for the "Lebanese people... to rediscover their vocation to be a message of freedom and harmonious coexistence for all."