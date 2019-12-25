Pope urges world to ensure security in Mideast, Syria

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the world community to strive for peace and security in war-ravaged Syria and the Middle East in his Christmas message

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the world community to strive for peace and security in war-ravaged Syria and the middle East in his Christmas message.

"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East," he said in his Urbi and Orbi (To the City and to the World) message.

"May he bring comfort to the beloved Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade," he said. "May he inspire governments and the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their sufferings," he said.