UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Urges World To Ensure Security In Mideast, Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pope urges world to ensure security in Mideast, Syria

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the world community to strive for peace and security in war-ravaged Syria and the Middle East in his Christmas message

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the world community to strive for peace and security in war-ravaged Syria and the middle East in his Christmas message.

"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East," he said in his Urbi and Orbi (To the City and to the World) message.

"May he bring comfort to the beloved Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade," he said. "May he inspire governments and the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their sufferings," he said.

Related Topics

World Syria Christmas Rent Middle East May From

Recent Stories

Pope urges return to 'harmonious coexistence' in L ..

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates X-ray unit at THQ Hospital Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah not yet exonerated; trial against s ..

2 minutes ago

Prince Philip, 98, misses Christmas Day service

2 minutes ago

Iran's New Ambassador to Russia Presents Credentia ..

11 minutes ago

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid's day in befitting mann ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.