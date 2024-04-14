Open Menu

Pope Warns Against 'spiral Of Violence' After Iran Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Pope warns against 'spiral of violence' after Iran attack

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pope Francis on Sunday made a "pressing appeal" against a "spiral of violence" after Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel, warning of a potential regional conflagration.

"I make a pressing appeal for an end to any action which could fuel a spiral of violence that risks dragging the middle East into an even greater conflict," the Argentinian pontiff declared following his traditional Sunday prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

"I am praying and following with concern, but also pain, the news that has come in recent hours about the worsening situation in Israel due to Iran's intervention," the pope told worshippers.

"No one should threaten the existence of others. All countries must, however, side with peace and help Israelis and Palestinians to live in two states, side by side and in security," he said.

"That is their right," Francis insisted as he once again repeated earlier calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and "negotiation."

The pontiff furthermore demanded the world "help the population facing a humanitarian crisis" in Gaza and urged the "immediate release of the hostages kidnapped months ago" by Hamas, setting in train the latest chapter of violence in the region.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Israel Iran Gaza Middle East Sunday Prayer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

18 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

18 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

18 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

18 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

18 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

18 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

18 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

18 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From World