Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pope Francis said Wednesday that "increasingly alarming scenarios" were emerging in Ukraine that were threatening "the peace of all" amid fears of a Russian invasion.

"Despite the diplomatic efforts of these past weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are emerging," the pontiff said at the end of his weekly general audience.

"I ask all of the parties involved to abstain from any action that could cause still more suffering for the population," he said.