UrduPoint.com

Pope Warns Of 'increasingly Alarming Scenarios' In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine

Pope Francis said Wednesday that "increasingly alarming scenarios" were emerging in Ukraine that were threatening "the peace of all" amid fears of a Russian invasion

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pope Francis said Wednesday that "increasingly alarming scenarios" were emerging in Ukraine that were threatening "the peace of all" amid fears of a Russian invasion.

"Despite the diplomatic efforts of these past weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are emerging," the pontiff said at the end of his weekly general audience.

"I ask all of the parties involved to abstain from any action that could cause still more suffering for the population," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on R ..

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on Russian Officials for Donbas Re ..

14 seconds ago
 Two muggers held after Police encounter

Two muggers held after Police encounter

15 seconds ago
 CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 com ..

CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 complaints

18 seconds ago
 Stellantis shares surge after posting record resul ..

Stellantis shares surge after posting record results

20 seconds ago
 UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - ..

UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago
 Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Ger ..

Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Germany

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>