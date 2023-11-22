Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after meeting Israelis, Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

Pope Francis on Wednesday met separately with Israeli relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians with family in Gaza, while warning the ongoing conflict could result in "a mountain of dead"

At the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican, the 86-year-old pontiff called for prayers for peace, saying of both groups: "They suffer so much and I heard how they both suffer."

"Wars do this, but here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war, this is terrorism," he added.

"Let us pray that the difficulties resolve themselves in dialogue and negotiation and not with a mountain of dead on each side," Francis said in a video message released Wednesday.