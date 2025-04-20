Open Menu

Pope Wishes 'Happy Easter' To Faithful In Appearance At St Peter's Square

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Pope wishes 'Happy Easter' to faithful in appearance at St Peter's Square

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Pope Francis appeared in front of thousands of Catholic faithful at St Peter's Square on Sunday for Easter, despite the 88-year-old pontiff's frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.

"Happy Easter," said the Argentine pontiff in a weak voice from his wheelchair at the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, to the delight of tens of thousands of faithful and others in the flower-filled square.

The pope traditionally delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") benediction from the balcony that overlooks St Peter's Square, but he gave that task to a collaborator Sunday.

His address, read out, condemned "worrisome" anti-Semitism, and the "deplorable" situation in Gaza.

Given his delicate health following treatment for pneumonia, it had not been certain whether the leader of the world's 1.

4 billion Catholics would be present, or if so, in what capacity.

In the end, the pope made his appearance.

Just beforehand, he had a brief private meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting Rome with his family.

"The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, gave the opportunity to exchange greetings on Easter Sunday," wrote the Vatican in a brief statement, saying the encounter took place at the pope's residence shortly before 11:30 local time (930 GMT).

Their meeting came months after a spat between Francis and the administration of US President Donald Trump over its anti-migrant policies.

