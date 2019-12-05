UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope's Aide Takes 33 Migrants To Rome After Visiting Refugee Camps In Greece's Lesbos

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:42 PM

Pope's Aide Takes 33 Migrants to Rome After Visiting Refugee Camps in Greece's Lesbos

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, called on Catholic churches in Europe to host refugees who live in squalid conditions in camps on the Greek island of Lesbos after bringing 33 people to Rome from one of them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, called on Catholic churches in Europe to host refugees who live in squalid conditions in camps on the Greek island of Lesbos after bringing 33 people to Rome from one of them.

Krajewski was speaking after his return from a visit to the camps at Fiumicino airport. He condemned EU's approach to the migration issue, saying that "animals live better in Europe" than people in Lesbos refugee camps.

"We have the money, let's begin with ourselves ... Let's open our rectories, convents and monasteries to at least one family each from the Lesbos refugee camps so that we can empty them all," the almoner said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

He stressed that such situation was "shameful" for Europe and noted deplorable living conditions for refugees in the camps.

"There is no hope for them stuck in Greece, where they are living in dramatic conditions. This is a problem for Europe and is shameful," Krajewski pointed out.

Among the 33 refugees who arrived with Krajewski in Rome on Wednesday night are families from Cameroon, Afghanistan and Togo. They will be hosted by the Vatican and the Community of Sant'Egidio.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Europe Visit Rome Togo Cameroon Greece Money Family All From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Russia, Andorra Sign Agreement on Lifting Mutual V ..

2 minutes ago

Serious attention needed to reform tax system: But ..

2 minutes ago

Millions of rupees corruption alleges in free trad ..

2 minutes ago

KP asks federal government to pay hefty dues

2 minutes ago

IOC President Says Committee Has No Reason to Doub ..

12 minutes ago

United says Kirby to replace Munoz as CEO in leade ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.