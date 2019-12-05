Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, called on Catholic churches in Europe to host refugees who live in squalid conditions in camps on the Greek island of Lesbos after bringing 33 people to Rome from one of them

Krajewski was speaking after his return from a visit to the camps at Fiumicino airport. He condemned EU's approach to the migration issue, saying that "animals live better in Europe" than people in Lesbos refugee camps.

"We have the money, let's begin with ourselves ... Let's open our rectories, convents and monasteries to at least one family each from the Lesbos refugee camps so that we can empty them all," the almoner said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

He stressed that such situation was "shameful" for Europe and noted deplorable living conditions for refugees in the camps.

"There is no hope for them stuck in Greece, where they are living in dramatic conditions. This is a problem for Europe and is shameful," Krajewski pointed out.

Among the 33 refugees who arrived with Krajewski in Rome on Wednesday night are families from Cameroon, Afghanistan and Togo. They will be hosted by the Vatican and the Community of Sant'Egidio.