(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d'Aniello said.

"(On Thursday) afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d'Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.