VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, will pay a visit to Washington from July 17-19 as Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, the Holy See said on Monday.

"It seeks to facilitate the exchange of ideas and opinions regarding the current tragic situation, as well as to provide support for humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable people, particularly children," the Holy See said in a statement quoted by Vatican news.

The visit is part of the Holy See's self-assigned mission to promote peace in Ukraine and aims to exchange ideas and views on conflict resolution and humanitarian support, according to the statement.

The mission was formed in May, with Zuppi appointed as its leader. In June, the cardinal traveled to both Ukraine and Russia, where he met with officials and discussed with them the Holy See's humanitarian efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Zuppi that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November. Moscow's position has been that any peace initiatives are welcome as long as they recognize the actual situation on the ground.