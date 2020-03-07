Pope Francis will hold a traditional Sunday audience in the Library of the Apostolic Palace to avoid huge gatherings of people amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the press service of the Holy See said on Saturday, adding that the prayer will be broadcast on the internet

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Pope Francis will hold a traditional Sunday audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace to avoid huge gatherings of people amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the press service of the Holy See said on Saturday, adding that the prayer will be broadcast on the internet.

On Friday, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters that the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Vatican.

"With regard to the events of the coming days, the Angelus prayer led by the Holy Father on Sunday 8 March will take place in the Library of the Apostolic Palace and not in the square, from the window.

The prayer will be streamed live by Vatican news and on screens in Saint Peter's Square, and distributed by Vatican Media to the media who will request it, so as to enable the participation of the faithful," the press service said.

The press service added that the next audience of the pope, which is scheduled for March 11, would be held in the same manner.