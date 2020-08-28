UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Popular Ex-cleric Freed In Uzbek Amnesty After 15 Year-term

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:41 PM

Popular ex-cleric freed in Uzbek amnesty after 15 year-term

A popular Islamic cleric jailed during a harsh crackdown on religious believers in Uzbekistan has been released after spending 15 years in jail, he told AFP on Friday

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A popular Islamic cleric jailed during a harsh crackdown on religious believers in Uzbekistan has been released after spending 15 years in jail, he told AFP on Friday.

Rukhiddin Fakhriddinov, who was sentenced to 17 years in jail on extremism charges in 2005, said he was released in an amnesty that went into effect on Thursday and also saw a poet and an activist freed.

Fakhriddinov, 53, was a popular cleric who worked in a mosque in the capital Tashkent and the charges against him -- which he refutes -- came during an intensifying state crackdown on independent religious figures.

The former imam told AFP that he would now have to give 20 percent of the salary from his next job to the state for two years as part of the terms of his release.

His conviction excludes him from future work as an imam and he said he has already refused the offer of a job in a factory.

Fakhriddinov's arrest came the same year that Uzbek security forces fired on civilians protesting in the eastern town of Andijan, in a move rights activists said left far more people dead than the official toll of 187.

The secular and authoritarian regime of late leader islam Karimov was notorious for repressing believers who strayed from state-endorsed Islam.

His successor Shavkat Mirziyoyev has pledged greater religious freedoms.

"I have a wife and six children who lived in poverty during my incarceration," Fakhriddinov told AFP by telephone.

"I need to restore my documents and attend to my health. I lost all my teeth while I was in prison." Steve Swerdlow, a human rights lawyer and Associate Professor of Human Rights at the University of Southern California called Fakhriddinov's incarceration "a harrowing tale of abuse" that included torture, in comments emailed to AFP.

Swerdlow noted that while the Uzbek government has released a number of prominent political prisoners since former prime minister Mirziyoyev took charge in 2016, movement on religious prisoners has been slow.

"Fahriddinov's freedom took longer and has been more hard-fought, likely reflecting (Uzbekistan's) reticence to embrace its stated commitment to increase religious freedom," Swerdlow said.

Mirziyoyev has been credited with admitting to the problem of torture and clamping down on forced labour since coming to power after Karimov's death, but the political system remains tightly-controlled.

Activist Rustam Abdumannapov and poet and blogger Akrom Malikov were also among the 113 prisoners released as part of the amnesty marking independence day.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Jail Wife Job Same Independence Tashkent Uzbekistan 2016 Mosque All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Secretary visits KP Food Laboratory, acquire ..

16 seconds ago

Hungary to shut its borders again over virus fears ..

17 seconds ago

Denmark jails three Swedes for life over gang murd ..

19 seconds ago

Swiss to ban foreign trophy hunters from killing A ..

20 seconds ago

360,000 people displaced in Lake Chad region: IOM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.