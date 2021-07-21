UrduPoint.com
Popularity Of German Conservatives Down Amid Deadly Floods - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The rating of Germany's ruling bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) went down by 2 percentage points during floods which raged across the country's north, according to the Forsa poll, conducted for the RTL and N-TV broadcasters.

The 2021 German Federal election is scheduled for September 26. The three officially registered candidates for chancellor come from the CDU/CSU bloc, the Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The rating of the CDU/CSU started growing in April. It reached a peak of 30% in the second week of July and has now fallen to 28%, the findings show.

The SPD and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), on the other hand, saw their popularity grow, gaining 1 percentage point each, up to 16% and 10%, respectively.

Ratings have remained unchanged for the Alliance 90/The Greens (19%), the Free Democratic Party (FDP, 12%), and Die Linke (7%), the pollster said.

Another 8% of respondents said they would vote for other parties and 22% are not going to vote at all.

Based on the poll results, the broadcasters forecast three possible majority coalitions to form ” CDU/CSU, SPD, and FDP; CDU/CSU and the Greens; or SPD, FDP and the Greens.

The survey was carried out among 2,500 respondents in the period from July 13 to July 19, which coincided with the floods, caused by historic rainfall in most of western Europe, which killed and injured more than 160 people in Germany. The margin of error is approximately 2.5 percentage points.

