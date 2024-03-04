Population, Property Among Issues For China's Annual Political Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) New fertility policies and better regulation of the troubled property sector will be among issues raised by delegates at China's annual political gathering, which kicked off Monday.
With voting tightly controlled and legislation pre-approved by the ruling Communist Party, it is unlikely any of their proposals will be enacted into law.
But attendees at the conclave known as the "Two Sessions" can put forward suggestions hoping they might influence future legislation.
It can take years for a proposal to be adopted, and many never make it to the voting chamber at all.
Nevertheless, the delegates "play an important role in representing citizen interests on a range of politically non-sensitive issues", Changhao Wei, an expert on China's legislature, told AFP.
Here are some of this year's proposals:
Recent Stories
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
More Stories From World
-
German unions call fresh strikes in rail, air travel5 minutes ago
-
Singapore to lift salary threshold for foreigners' employment pass5 minutes ago
-
Interview: Panasonic to continue to delve into Chinese market, says Panasonic VP5 minutes ago
-
China's COMAC airplanes arrive in Laos for static display, demonstration flight5 minutes ago
-
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices5 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured in fuel tanker explosion in Istanbul25 minutes ago
-
NASA, SpaceX launch 8th crew rotation mission to space station25 minutes ago
-
Beijing eyes 100 more smart factories, digital workshops35 minutes ago
-
Inflation in Laos rises to 25.35 pct in February45 minutes ago
-
UK awaits voter-friendly budget before election45 minutes ago
-
Revenue of Vietnam's B2C online retail platforms to reach 650 tln this year45 minutes ago
-
5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan45 minutes ago