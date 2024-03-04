Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) New fertility policies and better regulation of the troubled property sector will be among issues raised by delegates at China's annual political gathering, which kicked off Monday.

With voting tightly controlled and legislation pre-approved by the ruling Communist Party, it is unlikely any of their proposals will be enacted into law.

But attendees at the conclave known as the "Two Sessions" can put forward suggestions hoping they might influence future legislation.

It can take years for a proposal to be adopted, and many never make it to the voting chamber at all.

Nevertheless, the delegates "play an important role in representing citizen interests on a range of politically non-sensitive issues", Changhao Wei, an expert on China's legislature, told AFP.

Here are some of this year's proposals: