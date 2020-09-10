UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Population Sizes Of Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Fish Down 68% In 1970-2016 - WWF Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:40 AM

Population Sizes of Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Fish Down 68% in 1970-2016 - WWF Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Scientists analyzed data on more than 4,000 species of mammals, birds, reptiles and fish and recorded an average decline in their populations by 68 percent in 46 years, according to a report published by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

"The global Living Planet Index continues to decline.

It shows an average 68% decrease in population sizes of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish between 1970 and 2016," the WWF said.

"A 94% decline in the LPI for the tropical subregions of the Americas is the largest fall observed in any part of the world," it said.

The Living Planet Index (LPI) reflects the state of global biological diversity on the basis of population trends of vertebrate species worldwide. It is published every two years since 1998.

