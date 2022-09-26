UrduPoint.com

Populists' Accession To Power Leads To Catastrophe - Spanish Foreign Minister

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that populists come to power in times of uncertainty, but this only leads to catastrophe, commenting on the the election victory of the center-right coalition in Italy

"In a time of uncertainty, they (populist movements) always grow and always end in the same catastrophic way because they give simple answers in a very short time to very complex problems," Albares told the Europa Press news agency, ruling out this scenario for Spain.

As for Spain's relations with the new Italian government, the minister said that the kingdom "tries to establish the best relations it can with all European partners.

"

Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party took around 26% of the votes in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, is likely to become Italy's new prime minister, with the support of her coalition partner Matteo Salvini's Lega party, that won around 9% of votes in both chambers, and Silvio Berlusconi Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which polled around 8%, as reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica on election results on Monday morning.

