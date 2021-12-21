KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) It is necessary to analyze if the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualify as treason, former President Petro Poroshenko, who is himself accused of similar crimes and is currently in Warsaw, said.

"We will talk about treason and the promotion and financing of terrorism as soon as I return.

Who committed treason? The one who, together with the Ukrainian armed forces in 2014, liberated two-thirds of the occupied Donbas? Or the one who, by signing a document ... gave up our land to the enemy? The one who gave the order and authorized dozens of operations to eliminate the invaders and enemies of Ukraine? Or the one who leaks to (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin (information about) the special operations of the Ukrainian intelligence?" Poroshenko said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.