UrduPoint.com

Poroshenko Believes Necessary To Analyze If Zelenskyy's Actions Qualify As Treason

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Poroshenko Believes Necessary to Analyze if Zelenskyy's Actions Qualify as Treason

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) It is necessary to analyze if the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualify as treason, former President Petro Poroshenko, who is himself accused of similar crimes and is currently in Warsaw, said.

"We will talk about treason and the promotion and financing of terrorism as soon as I return.

Who committed treason? The one who, together with the Ukrainian armed forces in 2014, liberated two-thirds of the occupied Donbas? Or the one who, by signing a document ... gave up our land to the enemy? The one who gave the order and authorized dozens of operations to eliminate the invaders and enemies of Ukraine? Or the one who leaks to (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin (information about) the special operations of the Ukrainian intelligence?" Poroshenko said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

41 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

41 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

41 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

41 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

41 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.