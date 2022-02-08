Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a suspect in a high-profile treason case, on Tuesday refused Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of political asylum and stressed that Ukraine is capable of taking care of itself without Russia's assistance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a suspect in a high-profile treason case, on Tuesday refused Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of political asylum and stressed that Ukraine is capable of taking care of itself without Russia's assistance.

Earlier in the day, Putin held a press conference after talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, expressing readiness to provide Poroshenko with political asylum in Russia for "humanitarian reasons." Moscow already put forward this proposal during Poroshenko's presidency, Putin noted.

"And (I advise) Vladimir Vladimirovich to finally realize that we will figure it out ourselves here in Ukraine. And the eternal Russian practice of 'taking care' of Ukrainian politics and politicians has long ceased. This happened when I was elected President of Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He branded criminal proceedings against him in Ukraine as incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's desire "to make a gift to Putin," and urged him to direct efforts to protect Ukraine from the "Russian threat" rather than himself.

Poroshenko was first charged with treason and abetting terrorism in a case concerning coal supplies from the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas. The Pecherskyi District Court seized all of Poroshenko's property on January 6. The ex-president said that 130 criminal cases had been initiated against him, but about 40 of them have already been closed. The court also ruled that he be released on his own recognizance but seized his international passports.

The crisis around Ukraine has escalated in recent months as the West and Kiev have accused Russia of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing to a military buildup near the common border and deploying forces and equipment to Kiev and neighboring states. Moscow dismissed the allegations, insisting that it has the right to move its troops within its territory, while also pointing to NATO's activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to its national security.