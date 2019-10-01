Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has the status of a witness in 12 criminal cases handled by the country's State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau Director Roman Truba said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has the status of a witness in 12 criminal cases handled by the country's State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau Director Roman Truba said Tuesday.

"Today, we are investigating 12 criminal proceedings [cases] involving ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

In all these cases, his procedural status is 'an eyewitness'," Truba said in an interview posted Tuesday on the website of the news television service of the 1 + 1 channel.