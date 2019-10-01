- Home
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:57 PM
Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has the status of a witness in 12 criminal cases handled by the country's State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau Director Roman Truba said Tuesday
"Today, we are investigating 12 criminal proceedings [cases] involving ex-President Petro Poroshenko.
In all these cases, his procedural status is 'an eyewitness'," Truba said in an interview posted Tuesday on the website of the news television service of the 1 + 1 channel.