Poroshenko Not Suspect In Criminal Cases Involving His Name - Ukraine's Top Prosecutor

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko is a witness, not a suspect, in all criminal cases involving his name, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko is a witness, not a suspect, in all criminal cases involving his name, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said Tuesday.

"At this point, Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine, is a witness in all cases.

He has not been given a single notification of suspicion in the established order," Lutsenko said in an interview with Radio Novoye Vremya.

Director of the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation Roman Truba earlier stated that his agency was investigating 11 criminal cases against Poroshenko and other high-ranking officials.

