Poroshenko Says Border Guards Trying Not To Let Him Into Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:05 PM

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday that border guards at the Kiev airport are trying not to let him into the country and took away his passport under the guise of conducting an inspection

Earlier in the day, the ex-leader arrived in Kiev to face trial over the treason case. He was met by his associates.

"Now, there is a non-admission of me as a citizen of Ukraine to the territory of the country. For more than 10 minutes, the border guards do not let me in without explaining the reasons at a pretext of some kind of a checkup ... I think this is a provocation with the aim of inciting mass actions," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the Priamyi tv channel.

Later, however, Poroshenko passed passport control at the airport and left the customs zone, according to the broadcast.

While Poroshenko was waiting for the passport, State Bureau investigators handed over to Poroshenko a subpoena, where he is called a detainee. At the same time, lawmakers from the European Solidarity party surrounded Poroshenko trying to prevent law enforcement officers to detain him.

After that Poroshenko said that the authorities are trying to fight the opposition by attempting to prevent them from entering the country. He also slammed the case against him as the crossing of "red lines" by the authorities.

