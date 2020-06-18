Poroshenko Says Facing Criminal Case Over Independence of Ukrainian Church

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Thursday that a criminal case was launched against him because the Ukrainian Orthodox Church received a tomos of autocephaly, marking its independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

"It turns out they launched another case against me ” I am quoting word-for-word, I am not making this up ” for inciting inter-religious hatred by receiving a tomos and creating the [non-canonical] Orthodox Church of Ukraine," Poroshenko said at a rally of his supporters gathered in front of the court building.