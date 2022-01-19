UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Poroshenko Says Too Early to Celebrate After Court Ruling

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday that it is too early to celebrate a victory after a Kiev court rejected the prosecution's request to detain him

The court ruled to release Poroshenko, who is accused of treason, on his own recognizance and obliged him to hand over his passports.

"We do not celebrate the victory, although it would seem that we won. We are not celebrating because (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's insane scenario as an absolute inadequacy has not ended yet," Poroshenko said after the court ruling.

