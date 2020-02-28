Poroshenko Shows Up at Ukrainian State Bureau for Questioning After Ignoring Subpoenas

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday voluntarily came to the State Bureau of Investigation to be questioned, after ignoring subpoenas multiple times and forcing a court to rule that he be brought in for questioning, as broadcast by the national Pryamiy tv channel.

Last week, the website of the 112 Ukraine broadcaster released a photo of the court decision permitting the authorities to forcefully bring the former president in for questioning. According to the bureau, Poroshenko had skipped almost 30 interrogations in 16 criminal cases in which he is either a defendant or an eyewitness. According to his lawyer, the ex-president failed to show up at a previous questioning because he was abroad.

"We, as I promised yesterday, today came to the State Bureau of Investigation, realizing that this is a farce and realizing that these are signs of political persecution," Poroshenko said before entering the bureau, adding that he had come voluntarily.

Igor Golovan, a lawyer for the former president, said that Poroshenko would be questioned on Friday in connection with a case regarding his alleged abuse of power in judicial appointments.

Members of Poroshenko's European Solidarity political party have gathered near the bureau to show their support.

