Poroshenko Supporters Stage Rally After Ex-Russian Prisoner Beaten Into Coma in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko staged a rally near the Interior Ministry's building in Kiev on Thursday following the brutal beating of Volodymyr Balukh, a former convict released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko's European Solidarity party said that Balukh fell into coma after being beaten in Kiev. Prior to that, Balukh and Roman Sushchenko, who were set free in Russia as part of the September 2019 swap, announced that they would join the political party to run in October 25 local elections.

"Near the Interior Ministry, the rally 'Who laid a hand on Balukh?' has begun. Activists, friends of Volodymyr Balukh and Ukrainian lawmakers demand from law enforcement officers a prompt, honest and unbiased probe," the political force wrote on its website.

In 2017, Balukh was sentenced to 3.5 years in Crimea over illegal possession of ammunition. In 2018, he was convicted on charges of attacking a prison official.