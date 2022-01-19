Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he will appeal a court's decision in a treason case and will continue his political activities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he will appeal a court's decision in a treason case and will continue his political activities.

Earlier in the day, a Kiev court ordered the confiscation of Poroshenko's international passports, over charges of treason and abetting terrorism in a case concerning coal supplies from Donbas. The court dismissed the prosecution's demand that the former president be detained, and set bail at $37.5 million. Nevertheless, the court ruled that he be released on his own recognizance.

"Undoubtedly, this restriction (obligation to hand over passports) hinders my political activities, as I have planned at least three foreign visits.

Not traveling outside Kiev hinders my domestic political activities. This is what (President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is afraid of. The response will follow not only in the form of appeal," Poroshenko said after the court hearing.

Poroshenko added that the Ukrainian government intended to limit his political activities and to discredit him in the eyes of the electorate and the international community in lieu of arresting him.

The ex-president maintained that he will continue his "political activities, including participation in planned international events" in spite of the court's decision.