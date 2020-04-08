UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poroshenko's Lawyers Slam Prosecutor General For New Charges Against Former President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

Poroshenko's Lawyers Slam Prosecutor General for New Charges Against Former President

The case opened by Ukraine's prosecutor general against former President Petro Poroshenko over illegal actions he may have done while in office is a deliberate act of sabotage and persecution and should be transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and immediately closed, Poroshenko's lawyers said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The case opened by Ukraine's prosecutor general against former President Petro Poroshenko over illegal actions he may have done while in office is a deliberate act of sabotage and persecution and should be transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and immediately closed, Poroshenko's lawyers said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the office of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said that she had opened the case against Poroshenko over "possible unlawful acts, committed by the former president of Ukraine and other individuals when issuing presidential decrees on appointment of Supreme Court judges." According to the prosecutor, the decrees were unconstitutional and violated laws on the judiciary -- the Supreme Court justices have said they had been unlawfully deprived of their right to work and receive a salary.

Lawyer Ilya Novikov, commenting on the situation to Pryamiy tv channel, said that the case was an attempt to discredit the Supreme Court itself both domestically and internationally and establish control over judges.

According to Novikov, the case also constitutes an act of "political persecution."

Another lawyer, Igor Golovan, stated that the prosecutor general broke the law by referring the case against Poroshenko to the National Bureau of Investigation, which she used to be in charge of. In his opinion, the case should be examined by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

"We have already appealed to the office of the prosecutor general with a request to stop violating the law and refer this registered case to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, as it should be in accordance with the law. We are convinced that this case should be closed there immediately," the lawyer told the TV channel.

According to the State Bureau of Investigations, it is working on over 13 criminal cases against Poroshenko concerning illegal activities he may have committed while in office.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Lawyers May Criminals TV

Recent Stories

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

15 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 60,000: AFP tal ..

37 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister attends NCC meeting, updates abo ..

39 seconds ago

Sweden rejects Trump claims over virus strategy

41 seconds ago

US Airlines Need to Work With State Dept. to Get S ..

42 seconds ago

US tops 400,000 coronavirus cases: tracker

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.