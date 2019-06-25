UrduPoint.com
Poroshenko's Party Drops To 4th Place In Ranking Month Before Ukrainian Elections - Poll

Poroshenko's Party Drops to 4th Place in Ranking Month Before Ukrainian Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party has dropped from the third to the forth place in ranking a month before the July 21 snap parliamentary elections, with incumbent leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party retaining the top position, a poll by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research showed on Tuesday.

"[As many as] 45.3 percent of the total number of those who have made up their minds are ready to vote for The Servant of the People party led by Dmytro Razumkov; 12.1 percent ... [would back] Opposition Platform ” For Life headed by Yuriy Boyko, Vadim Rabinovich and Viktor Medvedchuk. Another 8.8 percent of the polled voters are ready to support Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna, and 8.4 percent [would cast ballots for] the European Solidarity [party] of Petro Poroshenko," the institute chairwoman of the board Olga Balakireva said at a briefing, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

The Voice party led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is, meanwhile, supported by 6.

8 percent of voters, according to the survey.

The Civic Position party headed by Anatoliy Hrytsenko (4.5 percent) and Ihor Smeshko's Strength and Honor (4.4 percent) also have chances to overcome the 5 percent threshold, while the remaining political forces are on track to gain less than 3 percent of votes.

The poll was conducted among 3,013 respondents via individual interviews across Ukraine, excluding the parts of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev, from June 13-19. The error margin of the poll, jointly conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research and the Social Monitoring Centre, does not exceed 1.8 percent.

Last week's survey by political sociology company SOCIS and civic organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine showed that 47.6 percent supported The Servant of the People party, while 12.4 percent preferred Opposition Platform ” For Life. European Solidarity and Batkivshchyna were backed by 8.8 percent and 8.7 percent respectively.

