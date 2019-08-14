UrduPoint.com
Poroshenko's Party Seeks Chairmanship Of Three Committees In New Ukrainian Parliament

Poroshenko's Party Seeks Chairmanship of Three Committees in New Ukrainian Parliament

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) European Solidarity party, headed by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, has offered it candidates for the chairmanship of three parliamentary committees, the party's press service said on Wednesday.

"European Solidarity offers its three members to chair three committees: on national security and defense, on European integration, on rules of parliamentary procedure and support to work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the party said.

It also called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of People party to guarantee proportionate distribution of the parliamentary leadership positions.

On May 20, the newly-elected president issued a decree dissolving the parliament and calling for snap general elections. Having won the necessary majority in the July 21 vote, he does not require creating coalition with other political forces to form a government.

