UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poroshenko's Party Wins Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections Abroad With 29.55% - Commission

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Poroshenko's Party Wins Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections Abroad With 29.55% - Commission

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party is winning the snap parliamentary elections with 29.55 percent of the vote at polling places abroad, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is coming in second with 28.13 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday, after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has secured 19.67 percent of votes abroad.

Ukraine held its snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the national exit poll, five parties will gain seats in the 450-member legislature, with the Servant of the People having 43.5 percent, the Opposition Platform - For Life party having 12.5 percent, the European Solidarity having 8.1 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party having 8.1 percent as well and the Voice having 6.6 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis lauds PM Imran’s public address in ..

3 minutes ago

Banners against Rana Sanaullah surface in Faisalab ..

13 minutes ago

Marriage: 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents sho ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Artificial Intel ..

26 minutes ago

Mr. Aqeel Khan Wins The 2Nd Chairman Jcsc Open Ten ..

36 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to domestic abuse alleg ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.