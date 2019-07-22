KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party is winning the snap parliamentary elections with 29.55 percent of the vote at polling places abroad, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is coming in second with 28.13 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday, after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has secured 19.67 percent of votes abroad.

Ukraine held its snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the national exit poll, five parties will gain seats in the 450-member legislature, with the Servant of the People having 43.5 percent, the Opposition Platform - For Life party having 12.5 percent, the European Solidarity having 8.1 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party having 8.1 percent as well and the Voice having 6.6 percent.