Poroshenko's Questioning Over Suspected Tax Evasion Scheduled For Monday
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:10 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Ukrainian State Investigation Bureau is due to question former Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko over suspected tax evasion on Monday.
The questioning is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (06:30 GMT) and is going to focus on purchase of the Pryamiy broadcaster.
Poroshenko is subjected to investigation under 14 criminal cases, being suspected of a number of crimes, including treason, corruption, usurpation of power and falsifying documents among others.
In late July, media reports claimed that Poroshenko and his family had left Ukraine.