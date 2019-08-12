UrduPoint.com
Poroshenko's Questioning Over Suspected Tax Evasion Scheduled For Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Poroshenko's Questioning Over Suspected Tax Evasion Scheduled for Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Ukrainian State Investigation Bureau is due to question former Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko over suspected tax evasion on Monday.

The questioning is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (06:30 GMT) and is going to focus on purchase of the Pryamiy broadcaster.

Poroshenko is subjected to investigation under 14 criminal cases, being suspected of a number of crimes, including treason, corruption, usurpation of power and falsifying documents among others.

In late July, media reports claimed that Poroshenko and his family had left Ukraine.

