UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Porsche To Recall 199 Vehicles In China

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Porsche to recall 199 vehicles in China

Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 199 imported vehicles from the Chinese market to prevent possible fires due to fuel leaks, according to the country's top quality watchdog

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 199 imported vehicles from the Chinese market to prevent possible fires due to fuel leaks, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on Aug. 17, involves Cayenne Turbo vehicles manufactured between Aug.

2, 2018 and July 4, 2019, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The fuel line quick connector in the engine compartment may leak, possibly leading to fires in the presence of an ignition source.

Before the recall begins, consumers are advised to turn off engines and leave their cars if a smell of fuel is detected near the engine compartment.

The company promised free replacement of defective parts to eliminate safety concerns, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Turbo Cayenne May July 2018 2019 Market From Top Porsche

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

40 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.