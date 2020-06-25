Porsche to recall 199 vehicles in China

Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 199 imported vehicles from the Chinese market to prevent possible fires due to fuel leaks, according to the country's top quality watchdog

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 199 imported vehicles from the Chinese market to prevent possible fires due to fuel leaks, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on Aug. 17, involves Cayenne Turbo vehicles manufactured between Aug.

2, 2018 and July 4, 2019, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The fuel line quick connector in the engine compartment may leak, possibly leading to fires in the presence of an ignition source.

Before the recall begins, consumers are advised to turn off engines and leave their cars if a smell of fuel is detected near the engine compartment.

The company promised free replacement of defective parts to eliminate safety concerns, according to the statement.