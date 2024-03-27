Open Menu

Port Blocked By Baltimore Bridge Collapse Is Key Hub For US Shipping

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, named after the poet who penned the lyrics to the US national anthem, used to carry around 34,000 vehicles a day across one of the busiest harbors in the United States.

Its nighttime collapse, within seconds of being struck by a container ship, is likely to cause major economic damage for as long as it continues to block shipping in the Port of Baltimore.

The bridge's dramatic destruction shut the port for maritime traffic, which last year accounted for more than 52 million tons of foreign cargo, worth some $80 billion, according to a recent statement from Maryland Governor Wes Moore's office.

Baltimore is the deepest harbor in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, and handles the highest volume of autos and light trucks in the United States, as well as the largest quantities of imported sugar and gypsum.

"There is no question that this will be a major and protracted impact to supply chains," said US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at a press briefing.

"It's too soon to offer estimates on what it will take to clear the channel and reopen the port," he added.

The Port of Baltimore is the ninth-busiest major US port in terms of both foreign cargo handled and foreign cargo value, and is directly responsible for more than 15,000 jobs while supporting almost 140,000 more.

"We're going to do everything we can to protect those jobs and help those workers," President Joe Biden told reporters in a brief address from the White House.

"I'm directing my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," he said, adding: "This is gonna take some time."

