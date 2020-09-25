Port City in Eastern China Quarantines 375 People Over New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Local health authorities in Qingdao, a port city in eastern China's Shandong province, have placed 375 people under quarantine after two new cases of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections were discovered in the city, the local health commission said in a statement on Friday.

The local health commission said in an earlier statement on Friday that two staff members of a local company tested positive for COVID-19 after they handled imported frozen seafood. Both of the infected patients showed no flu-like symptoms.

"As of now, we have identified 147 close contacts and another 228 close contacts of those close contacts. All of them have been placed under centralized mandatory quarantine.

Their COVID-19 PCR tests results were negative," the statement said.

In response to the latest COVID-19 cases, local health authorities also tested 1,440 samples of imported frozen products and 51 of the tested samples showed positive results.

As China curbed domestic COVID-19 transmissions through strict quarantine and contact tracing measures, imported cases from overseas became the new source of COVID-19 infections in the country.

In addition to travelers returning from overseas who brought new COVID-19 infections, Chinese health authorities have identified a number of cases in which imported frozen seafood carried the deadly virus.