MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian region of Odesa by strikes conducted by Russian troops, Sergey Bratchuk, adviser to the chief of regional military administration, said on Monday.

The air raid alert in the region was in effect for nearly four hours, Bratchuk said on Telegram, adding that he would provide the details "a little later.

"

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine, including Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kiev, as well as the Ukrainian capital itself and Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region.

The strikes come amid anticipation of an Ukrainian counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the territories that Russia gained control of during its year-long military operation in Ukraine.