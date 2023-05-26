UrduPoint.com

Port Of Baku To Build Terminal For Kazakhstan Grain In Foreseeable Future - Representative

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Port of Baku to Build Terminal for Kazakhstan Grain in Foreseeable Future - Representative

The port of Baku, Azerbaijan, will build a terminal for grain arriving from Kazakhstan in about five years, , Baku International Sea Trade Port COO Eugene Seah told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The port of Baku, Azerbaijan, will build a terminal for grain arriving from Kazakhstan in about five years, , Baku International Sea Trade Port COO Eugene Seah told Sputnik.

"In the future, (we are) planning to have a facility for the grain terminal ... from Kazakhstan to whomever needs it," Seah said on Thursday.

Building the terminal is not a long-term prospect but rather a "long short-term" one, he said.

Asked whether he expects the terminal to be built within the next five years, Seah said, "Yes, something like that.

"

Seah noted that the port of Baku's trade turnover of fertilizers decreased slightly in 2022 as compared to 2021, when it reached more than 1.2 million tones.

Oil is not included on the list of the port's main goods and its volumes do not change significantly, Seah said.

Sanctions imposed on Russia by the collective West have had minimal impact on the work of the port of Baku, since the company receives a minimum number of ships from Russia and the bulk the cargo goes via land routes, Seah added.

