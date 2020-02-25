Port of Genoa Has Strict Controls of All Shipments to Libya - Authority

The Port of Genoa already has in place strict controls of all shipments that pass through it on their way to Libya and sees no need to further strengthen them in light of the EU's decision to launch a naval operation to monitor violations of the Libyan arms embargo, a spokesman of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority, which oversees the Savona and Vado Ligure ports of Genoa, which together rank as Italy's leading port cluster, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Port of Genoa already has in place strict controls of all shipments that pass through it on their way to Libya and sees no need to further strengthen them in light of the EU's decision to launch a naval operation to monitor violations of the Libyan arms embargo, a spokesman of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority, which oversees the Savona and Vado Ligure ports of Genoa, which together rank as Italy's leading port cluster, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, a captain of a Lebanese-flagged cargo ship was arrested at the Port of Genoa on suspicion of trafficking arms from Turkey to Libya.

"Our ports of western Liguria do not have direct route connection with Libya except for the crude oil shipments. These types of controls are planned and performed by the custom guard and 'Guardia di Finanza.

' They perform random controls of containers carrying any type of goods. Of course, controls are also done based on the risk factor from the owner of the goods, the shipping bureau and also the final receiver, so all the goods that could be sent to Libya, since it's a very sensitive area, are well-checked by our custom. It would be complicated to further improve this type of control," the spokesman said.

He added that Italy has "the strongest controls" in Europe, and that its ports were "quite secure."

On February 17, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the start of a new operation off the eastern coast of Libya to monitor violations of a UN arms embargo imposed on the North African country. The new mission will replace Operation Sophia, the EU's anti-smuggling mission in the Mediterranean.