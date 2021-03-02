Port Sudan Expects to Receive Another 2 US Vessels in Coming Days - Top Military Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The port city of Port Sudan anticipates receiving another two US vessels during the next few days following the recent arrival of the USS Winston S. Churchill destroyer, a senior military source in Sudan's Red Sea province told Sputnik

The destroyer reached Port Sudan on Monday, joining Russia's Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate of the Black Sea Fleet, which entered the city for the first time in the country's modern history a day prior.

"Port Sudan will receive two American ships in the coming days," the source said.

The arrival of Russia's and the US' warships occurred in the wake of a breakthrough in the African nation's foreign ties, the source added, noting that the vessels have an exploratory mission of Sudan's harbors and their beaches.

"The entry of Russian and American vessels can be seen as a nucleus for establishing a naval military base that Russia and the US are looking forward to," the source added.

In 2017, then-Sudanese leader Omar Bashir told Sputnik that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the possibility of creating a military base in the Red Sea waters. The Russian ambassador in Khartoum subsequently explained that the two sides were discussing plans to open not a full-fledged military base but rather a logistics unit.

In early December of 2020, the two parties signed an agreement to set up the Russian Navy's logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.