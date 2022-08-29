UrduPoint.com

Portfolio Of Orders For BrahMos Missiles Reaches Almost $6.5Bln - Co-Director

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Portfolio of Orders for BrahMos Missiles Reaches Almost $6.5Bln - Co-Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The portfolio of orders for missiles by the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace amounts to almost $6.5 billion, co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik.

This year, the company signed the first export contract for the supply of missiles to the Philippines worth $375 million, the co-director said.

"BrahMos' portfolio of orders currently stands at more than $6 billion, approaching $6.5 billion. The increase was, among other things, due to the signing of the contract with the Philippines," Maksichev said.

