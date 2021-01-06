UrduPoint.com
Portgual Detects Record 10,000 Covid Cases In 24h

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:48 PM

Portgual detects record 10,000 Covid cases in 24h

Portugal's government acknowledged Wednesday that hospitals were under "strong pressure" from the coronavirus, as health authorities reported a record 10,000 new cases in 24 hours in the country of 10 million people

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal's government acknowledged Wednesday that hospitals were under "strong pressure" from the coronavirus, as health authorities reported a record 10,000 new cases in 24 hours in the country of 10 million people.

Meanwhile the country's conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa entered isolation less than three weeks ahead of his reelection bid on January 24, his office said, after he had come into contact with an infected person.

