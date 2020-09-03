UrduPoint.com
Portland Man Charged With Assaulting Federal Agents With Vehicle - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A Portland, Oregon resident was charged with attempting to hit federal law enforcement agents with his car and faces up to eight years in prison if found guilty, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Lonnie Vantewa Albert, 55, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly assaulting two Federal Protective Service officers with a sport utility vehicle on August 30, 2020, announced Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon," the department said in a statement.

Albert is suspected of at least two attempts to ram the agents who were en route to a hotel "wearing their government-issued uniform with visible police patches and a badge.

" Both were deployed to Portland "in support of ongoing federal law enforcement operations."

The defendant made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was released on conditions pending further proceedings.

Portland, a predominately white city in America's northwest, is home to the nation's longest and arguably most intense protests, which has been raging for over three months. They grew in numbers in mid-summer when the federal forces were deployed in the city by President Donald Trump, despite the opposition of local Democratic authorities.

