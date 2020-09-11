UrduPoint.com
Portland Mayor Bans Use Of Tear Gas For Crowd Control

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as city police chief, said he has banned law enforcement from using tear gas against protesters.

"Effective immediately... I am directing the Portland police bureau to end the use of cs gas for crowd control," Wheeler said in a video clip on Thursday.

Portland, a city in the state of Oregon in the US northwest, has been rocked by protests and riots over police violence since late May. The Portland police have often resorted to using tear gas.

The Justice Department has arrested and charged numerous Portlanders for allegedly assaulting police.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and groups of activists have become a nightly feature in Portland since the May 25 death of unarmed suspect George Floyd in police custody, which prompted nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike as well as with acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

More Stories From World

