Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him With Video Camera - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who was confronting him over supposedly violating coronavirus restrictions, local media reported citing a police report.

According to the Oregonian newspaper, Wheeler was leaving a pub with former Mayor Sam Adams late on Sunday when a man in his mid-40s accosted them holding a video camera, claiming they were in violation of dining regulations imposed by Wheeler himself.

"He had no face mask on and got within a foot or two of my face while he was videoing me," Wheeler said, according to the police report seen by The Oregonian. "I clearly informed him that he needed to back off.

He did not do so I informed him that I was carrying pepper spray and that I would use it if he did not back off. He remained at close distance, I pulled out my pepper spray and I sprayed him in the eyes."

The mayor gave the man a water bottle to rinse his face after pepper-spraying him, the report read.

According to the police report, Wheeler was having dinner in the outdoor tented area of the pub, which did not require continuous wearing of the face mask.

Neither Wheeler nor his predecessor Adams claimed to recognize the man.

Portland's City Hall said the mayor was cooperating with the police investigation launched into the matter.