Portland Police Arrest 20 Protesters During Demonstrations Over George Floyd Killing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland, Oregon made around 20 arrests during overnight demonstrations over the killing of African American George Floyd in police custody, according to a press release issued on Monday.

"At least 20 arrests, 4 vehicles towed," the release said.

The United States has seen widespread anti-racism protests and riots since last week following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

In Portland, thousands of protesters gathered in three major organized groups on Sunday, police said.

"At about 11:30 pm, full beverage containers, glass bottles, hard boiled eggs, rocks and other projectiles were thrown at officers. The agitators that were throwing the projectiles were using sling shots and other means to propel the rocks and hard boiled eggs a block away still striking the officers," the release said.

Law enforcement officers began to clear the area at about midnight, when a civil disturbance and an unlawful assembly were declared.

"Demonstrators continued to aggressively shake the fence in what appeared to be attempts to knock it over," the police said. "Officers started clearing the area to disperse the crowd."

One demonstrator threw a Molotov cocktail toward an officer, but no one was injured in the incident, the release said.

On May 25, George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.