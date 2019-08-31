UrduPoint.com
Portland Police Arrest Another Protester In Aftermath Of Dueling Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Portland police have arrested another protester in the aftermath of a rally held by far-right activists and counterprotesters on August 17, the police said in a release on Friday.

"On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, 33 year-old Antonio S. Zamora was arrested by Portland Police detectives in Northeast Portland," the release said. "Mr. Zamora was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one charge of riot, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

"

On August 17, hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys organization clashed with anti-fascism protesters in Portland. Police arrested at least 13 people during the protests. At least six individuals were treated by local fire services for minor injuries.

Hours before the demonstration, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he would closely watch the protests and was considering designating "antifa," the nickname given to the anti-fascism protesters, as a terrorist organization.

