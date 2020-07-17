Portland Police Arrest Protesters in Crackdown Following Weeks of Riots - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Portland police said in a statement in Thursday that it arrested and booked nine protesters at two parks that were closed earlier to prevent the setting up of a self-governing autonomous zone.

"[Nine] individuals were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center related to the closure this morning of the parks by the Portland Bureau of Parks and Recreation," the Police Department said via Twitter.

The closure came as protesters set up tents and barricaded streets in a bid to set up their own police-free zone similar to an occupied area in the city of Seattle that festered for weeks until a series of shootings prompted authorities to clear the area.

Shorty before dawn on Thursday, police ordered protesters to leave the city's Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park.

The police said earlier the parks will remain closed until needed repairs are made to lawns, bathrooms, benches and public art.

Portland, a stronghold for anarchist groups and far-left activists has been subject to violent protests and riots since the May 25 death of African American man George Floyd while in police custody, with businesses suffering millions of Dollars in losses from destroyed property and shoppers who stayed away, according to local media.