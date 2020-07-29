Portland Police Begin Investigation as Multiple People Found With Stab Wounds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland, Oregon have opened an investigation after multiple people were found with stab wounds in the Montavilla neighborhood, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

"On July 28, 2020 at approximately 10:39 p.m., [05:39 GMT on Wednesday] East Precinct officers responded to the 100 block of Northeast 92nd Place on reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the location they found multiple victims with knife wounds," Portland Police said in a statement.

Officers have secured the crime scene and an investigation has commenced, law enforcement officials added.

Montavilla neighborhood is located roughly seven miles from the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse, the scene of violent clashes between civil rights protesters and law enforcement officers over recent weeks.