UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Police Begin Investigation As Multiple People Found With Stab Wounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Portland Police Begin Investigation as Multiple People Found With Stab Wounds

Police in the US city of Portland, Oregon have opened an investigation after multiple people were found with stab wounds in the Montavilla neighborhood, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland, Oregon have opened an investigation after multiple people were found with stab wounds in the Montavilla neighborhood, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

"On July 28, 2020 at approximately 10:39 p.m., [05:39 GMT on Wednesday] East Precinct officers responded to the 100 block of Northeast 92nd Place on reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the location they found multiple victims with knife wounds," Portland Police said in a statement.

Officers have secured the crime scene and an investigation has commenced, law enforcement officials added.

Montavilla neighborhood is located roughly seven miles from the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse, the scene of violent clashes between civil rights protesters and law enforcement officers over recent weeks.

Related Topics

Police Portland July 2020 From P

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

23 minutes ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

26 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

36 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

50 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

56 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.