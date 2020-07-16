UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Police Clear Protesters From Downtown Parks - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Portland Police Clear Protesters From Downtown Parks - Statement

Police in the US city of Portland said in a statement on Thursday that they have cleared protesters from downtown parks after multiple flare-ups of violence that marred the anti-racism movement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland said in a statement on Thursday that they have cleared protesters from downtown parks after multiple flare-ups of violence that marred the anti-racism movement.

"Everyone has left Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. The parks remain closed until a later date," the police tweeted.

There were no reports of violence during the operation. The police gave everyone, including journalists, a 10-minute warning to vacate the area or be "subject to arrest or use of force."

Related Topics

Police Portland From

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

51 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.