Portland Police Clear Protesters From Downtown Parks - Statement
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:31 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland said in a statement on Thursday that they have cleared protesters from downtown parks after multiple flare-ups of violence that marred the anti-racism movement.
"Everyone has left Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. The parks remain closed until a later date," the police tweeted.
There were no reports of violence during the operation. The police gave everyone, including journalists, a 10-minute warning to vacate the area or be "subject to arrest or use of force."