Portland Police Declare Riot Amid BLM Protest Near Federal Immigration Building

Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Police declared a riot amid a protest near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the US city of Portland in the late hours of Wednesday, threatening use of crowd control agents unless Black Lives Matter activists disperse.

The warning came after protesters gathered near the immigration building, chanting slogans like: "Abolish ICE.

" Media reported that they hurled objects at law enforcement officers and attempted to break windows and set a fire.

"To those near SW Bancroft St and SW bond Ave at the ICE Building: The gathering has been declared a riot. All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse by traveling to the NORTH. You are ordered to disperse immediately," police wrote on Twitter.

It added that "failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and/or impact weapons."

More Stories From World

